Delhi hotel fire: Police intensify efforts to track down absconding 'manager' Jay Mishra

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to trace Jay Mishra, who is absconding in connection with the devastating fire at a hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Investigators have intensified efforts to find Mishra, who is believed to have played a key role in the operation and management of the hotel where the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>Police sources said that several teams have been deployed to various locations in Delhi and neighbouring states to track him down.</p>.<p>"Technical surveillance and other investigative methods are also being used to determine his whereabouts," the officer said.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Probe narrows focus on blocked roof exit, heaters, norm violations and ownership tangle.<p>As part of the ongoing probe, police are also searching for hotel employees and other workers who were present at or associated with the establishment.</p>.<p>Investigators aim to record their statements to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the fire and gather information about the hotel's operations, he said.</p>.<p>The probe is focusing on several aspects, including compliance with safety regulations, the building's layout, emergency exit arrangements, and the circumstances that led to guests becoming trapped inside the premises.</p>.<p>Police have already questioned several individuals linked to the hotel and examined documents related to the property. Statements of survivors and eyewitnesses are also being recorded.</p>.<p>The massive blaze ripped through the hotel located in a congested lane of Malviya Nagar, killing 21 people and leaving many others injured. Further investigation is underway, police said.</p>