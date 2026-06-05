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Delhi hotel fire: Police intensify efforts to track down absconding 'manager' Jay Mishra

Investigators have intensified efforts to find Mishra, who is believed to have played a key role in the operation and management of the hotel where the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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