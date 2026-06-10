Delhi hotel fire probe: Accountant, owner reveal operational details; licensing under scanner

<p>21 people were killed and many sustained injuries in one of the deadliest hotel blazes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>on June 3. Police now is probing the fire at a bed-and-breakfast in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar and are examining possible irregularities in licensing, operations and fire safety compliance.</p><p>During an interrogation of the owner of the hotel, Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jai Mishra, it was revealed that Mishra had provided his personal documents for obtaining the bed-and-breakfast licence at Bajaj's request, while the application process was handled by the hotel owner.</p><p>Investigators are now examining how the licence was obtained in the name of an employee despite Bajaj allegedly being the owner of the building and the establishment.</p>.Entire family perishes as ailing patriarch dies days after Delhi hotel fire kills 8 of his kin.<p>Sources said that police are also looking into whether there was any irregularity or possible collusion in the licence approval process.</p><p>Investigators found that their versions were largely similar and are now cross-checking them with documentary and technical evidence collected during the probe.</p><p>Police learnt that Mishra had been working with Bajaj as an accountant for nearly a decade and was considered one of his most trusted employees. He was reportedly drawing a monthly salary of around Rs 35,000.</p><p>Investigators further found that the day-to-day operations of the hotel were largely controlled by Mishra. He allegedly supervised both work shifts, managed staff deployment and duty rosters, maintained guest-related records and oversaw administrative functions.</p><p>Mishra was also responsible for monitoring compliance with safety requirements, maintaining licence-related documents and handling various legal and operational formalities of the establishment, sources added. </p><p>Mishra also mentioned that guest registers, identity records, licensing papers and other documents were destroyed in the fire. </p><p>Police, however, is seeking independent verification of the claim. Investigators are collecting records from various government departments, online portals and associated agencies to reconstruct the hotel's documentary history and determine accountability.</p><p>The probe has also confirmed that Mishra was present during the fire incident. According to investigators, he reached the hotel at around 9:30 am after learning about the blaze, when fire department personnel were already carrying out rescue and firefighting operations.</p><p>Sources said he remained at the spot for some time before leaving.</p><p>Thereafter, he allegedly travelled across different parts of the city using buses and the Metro while following developments through news reports and social media updates.</p><p>Police are now trying to ascertain why he left the scene and to establish his movements and activities during the period he remained away from investigators.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>