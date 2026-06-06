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Delhi hotel fire probe widens; absconding accountant under lens as FIR flags violations

As scrutiny over the hotel's functioning intensifies, police have now focused on Jay Mishra, a long-time associate of arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 02:03 IST
India NewsDelhi

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