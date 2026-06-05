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Delhi hotel fire | Six still on ventilator, show signs of improvement: Hospital

The hospital said a total of 15 patients are currently admitted at its Saket complex, of whom 13 are international patients.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:42 IST
India NewsDelhiFire

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