Delhi hotel fire | Six still on ventilator, show signs of improvement: Hospital

<p>New Delhi: Six patients injured in the recent hotel <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fire">fire</a> in south Delhi remain on ventilator support, though all of them are stable and showing signs of improvement, Max Hospital in Saket said on Friday.</p>.<p>Sources added that the six patients are foreign nationals.</p>.<p>The hospital said a total of 15 patients are currently admitted at its Saket complex, of whom 13 are international patients.</p>.<p>According to the hospital, nine patients are admitted in the ICU and wards, and the overall condition of all those undergoing treatment remains stable.</p>.Delhi hotel fire: Police intensify efforts to track down absconding 'manager' Jay Mishra.<p>The hospital further said that two injured international patients were brought to its emergency department from another hospital on June 3, the day of the fire incident.</p>.<p>Both patients were discharged on the evening of June 4, it said.</p>.<p>"All admitted patients are recovering, and the hospital continues to provide comprehensive medical care and regular monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes," the hospital said in a statement.</p>.<p>Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area on Wednesday. </p>