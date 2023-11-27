Delhi Jal Board contractors association on strike over non-payment of dues

"After detailed deliberations and finding no option, it was unanimously decided that all ongoing works related to water leakages, water contamination, maintenance of water supply, settled sewerage system, maintenance of sewerage system, operation of tube wells and pumping stations, providing sewer beldars, engagement of labours and de-silting work will be stopped from November 27," the letter read.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the association on November 23 over dues pending since February. The association said the works will be taken up only on receipt of dues by all contractors concerned. DJB Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti said the Delhi Government has been doing everything possible to ensure the release of funds for the board for the last three months.