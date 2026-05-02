<p>New Delhi: A Delhi Judicial Services official allegedly died by suicide in Safdarjung area here, police said on Saturday.</p><p>According to preliminary inquiry, the deceased -- identified as Aman Kumar Sharma -- is suspected to have died by hanging, they said.</p><p>A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and initiated inquest proceedings.</p><p>The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.</p><p>"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.</p>.Haryana special secretary dies by suicide at civil secretariat building.<p>According to official records, Sharma had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. A law graduate from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, he completed his BA LLB in 2018.</p><p>During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.</p><p>With effect from October 18, 2025, Sharma had taken charge as the Full-Time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts.</p><p>Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.</p>