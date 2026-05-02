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Delhi judicial officer dies by suicide

Police said statements of concerned persons are being recorded and relevant circumstances leading to the incident are being examined.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:42 IST
India NewsDelhiIndiaDelhi Police

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