Delhi L-G, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row over hiring social media agency intensifies

Reacting to it, the L-G secretariat said, "Such statements coming from the minister of a government that has spent Rs 1900 crores of public money in advertising during 2019-2023, which included two years of severe financial distress due to the pandemic, is laughably atrocious." This government has spent an average of Rs 36 crore per month and Rs 1.2 crore per day on advertising for the "personal glorification of its leader and its political party (AAP) even as Delhi has become a living hell" in terms of pollution, health and civic infrastructure for its people, it alleged in the statement.