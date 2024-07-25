Delhi L-G approves CBI probe in PWD graft case, AAP alleges witch hunt

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a Directorate of Vigilance proposal that has referred a corruption case involving four PWD engineers for a CBI probe, officials said on Thursday.

The case is related to alleged payments based on "forged" invoices by the engineers to Surender Kumar Bansal, said to be a relative of the chief minister, for the construction of a Public Works Department (PWD) drain that was never completed, they said.

The ruling AAP hit back at the Saxena's nod to the proposal, calling it a "blatant witch hunt by the BJP and the LG" to tarnish Kejriwal's image.