Delhi L-G approves prison rules amendment, paves way for premature release of elderly convicts

All eligible cases recommended by this committee will be submitted to the LG for approval of remittance of remaining sentence for pre-mature release, they said.

The prison rules amendment is being made in compliance of a Delhi High Court order, passed while hearing a writ petition that sought the premature release of infirm prisoners based on reports of All India Committee on Jail Reforms (1982-1983 Mulla Committee) and model Prison Rules, 2003. As per the amendment, Rule 1246-A has been inserted in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, as proposed by the Prison Department and concurred by the Home and the Law Department, Raj Niwas officials said.