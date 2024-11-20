Delhi L-G approves promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in government hospitals

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday approved the long-pending promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers working in Delhi government hospitals, according to Raj Niwas officials.</p>.<p>They said these promotions have been implemented under the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules, 2009.</p>.<p>As part of efforts to address long-standing issues faced by government employees, the Delhi L-G approved the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to ensure timely promotions, career progression, and better working conditions.</p>.<p>However, the promotion of the Medical Superintendent of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital has been withheld due to a sexual harassment case filed against him by a woman doctor, according to a statement.</p>.<p>Of the 302 CMOs considered for promotion, 295 were found eligible. One case has been withheld pending the outcome of a vigilance inquiry, while six others were deemed unfit for promotion.</p>.<p>The L-G's office emphasized that this step was part of Saxena's continued efforts to ensure timely promotions, career growth, and improved service conditions for government employees, it added.</p>