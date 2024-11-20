Home
Delhi L-G approves promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in government hospitals

Of the 302 CMOs considered for promotion, 295 were found eligible. One case has been withheld pending the outcome of a vigilance inquiry, while six others were deemed unfit for promotion.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 14:59 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 14:59 IST
