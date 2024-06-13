Delhi L-G, Atishi in social media spat over water crisis

Atishi in a Hindi post on X said that the L-G office today sent a press release to all journalists in Delhi and added, "I have been abused a lot in it. Very bad things have been said about me." The AAP leader also said in the post that she knew that the L-G and the BJP hated Aam Aadmi Party because the Delhi people repeatedly made Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister with a huge mandate.