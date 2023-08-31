Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi L-G, CM Kejriwal to flag off 400 electric buses on Sept 5

The city government has awarded a contract for the induction of 1,500 electric buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 14:25 IST

Follow Us

Ahead of the G20 summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off 400 electric buses on September 5, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also attend the flagging off ceremony, they said.

Delhi will host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10.

As on date, 400 electric buses are already in operation under the Centre-supported Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II Scheme.

The city government has awarded a contract for the induction of 1,500 electric buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. Of these, 921 are covered under the FAME II Scheme under the National Automotive Board (NAB) of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The Centre supports electric vehicle (EV) deployment through the FAME II Scheme, with an aim to reduce primary fossil oil consumption and pollution in cities as well as create battery and EV manufacturing capacity at a global scale.

The induction of EVs will enable Delhi to switch to e-mobility with a target of making 80 per cent of the DTC's fleet electric, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 14:25 IST)
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalElectric VehiclesV K Saxena

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT