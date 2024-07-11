Delhi L-G directs agencies to urgently carry out desilting of drains, encroachment remova

Saxena directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is coordinating with various construction agencies for the removal of debris and construction material from the Yamuna floodplains, to ensure that there is no obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna due to the construction of bridges and other activities in the floodplains.

The LG also directed that permanent and temporary pumps should be installed at the vulnerable spots and monitored round the clock from the control room. He said silt deposit in all 22 major drains should be assessed on urgent basis and all road culverts be cleaned urgently.