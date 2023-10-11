Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi L-G forms committee to suggest measures to streamline recruitment in govt-aided schools

Saxena has asked for scrutiny of the records of recruitment in government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 19:02 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to suggest measures to streamline the process of recruitment in government-aided schools.

The move comes days after Saxena ordered the termination of seven teachers of the Delhi Tamil Education Association appointed allegedly on forged documents in 2022. The LG also approved a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Saxena has asked for scrutiny of the records of recruitment in government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools.

The committee formed by the L-G to study the recruitment process and suggest measures to streamline it is headed by PK Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the general administration department.

It comprises R Menaka, Special Secretary of Finance, and Ashok Kumar, Secretary of Education, as members, while Director of Education Himanshu Gupta is the convener.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 19:02 IST)
India NewsDelhiV K Saxena

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT