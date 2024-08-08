Delhi L-G gives nod to prosecute IAS officer for 'forging' signs of chief secretaries

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction for the prosecution of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly forging the signatures of three chief secretaries of two Union Territories on his annual performance appraisal reports, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The Lt Governor has also recommended the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action, they added.

There was no immediate reaction from Rai.