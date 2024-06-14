Delhi L-G gives prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA

New Delhi: Internationally acclaimed writer Arundhati Roy and a former Kashmiri professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain will face terrorism charges in a case of making provocative speeches in 2010 with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena according sanction for prosecution under anti-terror law, officials said on Friday.

The fresh sanction to prosecute the duo under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act came eight months after L-G granted permission to prosecute them under Sections 153A, 153B and 505 of Indian Penal Code. There were no immediate comments from Roy, the author of The God of Small Things, which won the Booker Prize, or Hussain.

The FIR was filed in November 2010, after an order by the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi following a complaint by one Sushil Pandit against speakers who delivered "provocative speeches" in a conference organised by 'Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) under the banner of 'Azadi - The Only Way’.