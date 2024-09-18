Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi's swearing-in as CM

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday moved outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Murmu and proposes September 21 for swearing-in of his successor Atishi, PTI reported citing sources.

Kejriwal, after getting bail in the CBI arrest over the excise policy case, announced that he was stepping down as CM till the people decided he was not guilty.

He announced Atishi as his successor, and the AAP leader vowed that she would strive to ensure Kejriwal returns to the CM's chair.

