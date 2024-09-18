Home
Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi's swearing-in as CM

Atishi is taking over after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal stepped down from the post of Delhi CM.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 09:50 IST

Comments

Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday moved outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Murmu and proposes September 21 for swearing-in of his successor Atishi, PTI reported citing sources.

Kejriwal, after getting bail in the CBI arrest over the excise policy case, announced that he was stepping down as CM till the people decided he was not guilty.

He announced Atishi as his successor, and the AAP leader vowed that she would strive to ensure Kejriwal returns to the CM's chair.

More to follow...

