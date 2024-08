As a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and P S Narasimha on Monday, ruled that the Delhi LG is not bound by the aid and advice of the Delhi government's cabinet on appointment of aldermen since his powers in that regard is derived from the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

More to follow...