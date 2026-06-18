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Delhi LG orders 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment of police constables, firemen

This initiative is being implemented in accordance with the guiding vision of the government of India, Sandhu said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsDelhiAgniveerRecruitment

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