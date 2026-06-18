Delhi LG orders 20% reservation for ex-Agniveers in recruitment of police constables, firemen

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in group 'C' posts of police constables, firemen, forest guards, jail warders and wildlife guards.</p>.<p>Sandhu reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to ex-Agniveers (retired short service Army personnel) across various government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the chief secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officers.</p>.<p>This initiative is being implemented in accordance with the guiding vision of the government of India, Sandhu said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"To effectively harness the discipline, skills, and training of these young men and women, directed the implementation of a 20 percent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C’ posts, including Police Constables, Firemen, Jail Warders, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guards," the LG said.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT) meeting in Delhi to decide party's future, fate of dissidents.<p>Group C posts are non-gazetted positions.</p>.<p>He said recruitment will be open to all eligible ex-Agniveers to ensure equal opportunity and recognise their service to the nation.</p>.<p>A deadline of June 30 has been set for all departments concerned to complete the necessary processes and amendments to recruitment rules, he said.</p>.<p>The departments have further been empowered to deploy and utilise the specialised capabilities of these recruits in line with their operational requirements, he added. </p>