Delhi LG seeks report from prison officials as AAP claims CM Kejriwal being denied insulin

"Shri Saxena has asked DG Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report in the matter within 24 hrs. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly & totally under the AAP Govt, LG has assured that no laxity with regards to CM''s health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas said in a series of posts on X.

Atishi told a press conference the chief minister's requests for insulin have been denied by the Tihar jail administration, and attempts to arrange a video conference with his doctor are facing opposition from the ED and the prions officials.

"For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL," she claimed.

"Despite Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged.