Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Deputy speaker

Earlier, Saxena had also flagged 'grave procedural lapses' in the session convened in April, which was called after Kejriwal received summons from the CBI for questioning him in connection with the excise policy case. Birla also said that the Speaker has the power under the rules to convene the session anytime even after the assembly is adjourned sine die. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri supported Saxena's observations following which a war of words erupted between him and Birla.