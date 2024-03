The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the Enforcement Directorate's second complaint, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Kejriwal has now been summoned on March 16. These summons are related to Kejriwal's alleged non-compliance with previous summonses in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy "scam" in the national capital.