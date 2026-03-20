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Delhi logs coldest March day in six years, AQI 'satisfactory' after five months as rain lashes city

After the rain, air quality also improved markedly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 93, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsDelhiAQIrain

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