Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi man disguised as woman slits sister-in-law's throat to avenge attack on his mother; arrested

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, is a resident of Najafgarh and works as a teacher at a coaching centre. He has been arrested, police stated.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 13:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 13:50 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us