Delhi man duped of Rs 2 crore over false promise of Rajya Sabha seat

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 2 crore by promising him a Rajya Sabha seat, officials said on Saturday.

The police said the accused had prepared two forged documents of the President's Office to win the trust of the victim.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said a PCR call was received at the Kishangarh police station on April 25 wherein the caller said he had caught hold of a fraudster and sought police help.