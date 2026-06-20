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Delhi: Man killed in scuffle while boarding train at Shahdara station; probe underway

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed that Dhama was assaulted with punches and kicks by co-passengers during the altercation.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi MetroShahdara

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