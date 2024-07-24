Delhi man robs employer to pay for sister's wedding, arrested with three others

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man and his three associates were arrested for allegedly robbing his employer of Rs 14.5 lakh to pay for his sister's wedding and repay his father's loan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the complainant, Naman, was going to Haiderpur in an autorickshaw with one of the accused on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Gautam, his brother Guddu (23) and Kunal (23), all residents of Mukundpur, and Sumit (19), a resident of Shakurpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said.