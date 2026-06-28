Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Man who shot vendor in head for delaying 'jalebis' gets life imprisonment

The judge noted that the deceased was shifted to a hospital, where he expired and that Neeraj was apprehended near the spot, and a fake arms license was recovered from him.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsDelhilife imprisonmentjalebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us