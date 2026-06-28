Delhi: Man who shot vendor in head for delaying 'jalebis' gets life imprisonment

<p>New Delhi: Twelve years after a man shot dead a vendor for not serving him '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jalebi">jalebi</a>s' ahead of others in a queue in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>, a court sentenced him to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/life-imprisonment">life imprisonment</a>.</p>.<p>On February 18, 2014, at a sweet shop near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, when the vendor refused to cut line, the man slapped him, took out his pistol and fired from close range at his head.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing arguments on the sentencing of Neeraj, who had been convicted earlier this month under IPC Section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act for unauthorised use of firearms.</p>.<p>In an order dated June 8, the judge said, "Perusal of the record narrates that the convict entered into a quarrel with the deceased as he wanted that jalebis would be given to him before other customers, who were standing in the queue."</p>.Indian sweet jalebi among world's most fattening foods.<p>"When the deceased (vendor) refused the same, the convict slapped him and took out a pistol and fired a gunshot from close range on the head of the deceased." </p><p>He noted that the deceased was shifted to a hospital, where he expired and that Neeraj was apprehended near the spot, and a fake arms license was recovered from him.</p>.<p>"I have considered the mitigating circumstances involved in this case. Convict is not involved in any other case. He remained in custody throughout the trial. He is not a threat to society, and there are chances of his reformation." </p><p>"Therefore, the present case is not covered under the category of rarest of rare cases. Convict has been facing a protracted trial since 2014 and has a family containing his wife and two sons," the judge said.</p>.<p>He then sentenced the convict to life imprisonment for murder.</p>