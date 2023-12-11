Delhi man with Down Syndrome scares away robbers with toy gun

"It was on December 6 at 1.34 pm. I was at my office and my wife was also at her workplace. My younger son was alone in the house when two persons broke into our premises. They first broke the lock and later bolted the gate from inside in order to commit burglary. Nishant keeps a toy gun with him which looks like an original one."

"I had kept Rs 2,000 in the living room for maid. The accused took the money and went inside towards the lobby where my son was present. He thought that his mother has come. But on realising they were robbers, he pointed his gun towards the accused. The alleged persons got scared and ran away from the house. The whole episode unfolded within 45 seconds," Singh said.