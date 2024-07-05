Delhi markets stop sale of glue traps after PETA India's appeal

New Delhi: Markets in the national capital have stopped the sale of glue traps following an appeal from PETA India for the prohibition of manufacture, use and sale of glue traps across Delhi.

The Delhi government banned the manufacture, sale and use of glue pads, a cruel method commonly used to kill rodents, in September 2023.

Following the government's decision, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India appealed to Rajmandir Hypermarket, which has 33 stores across Delhi, to stop the use of glue traps and called on all other retailers to follow suit, a statement said.