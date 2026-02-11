Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: 'Maulana' arrested in Peeragarhi triple murder case

The accused, identified as Kamaruddin, described by police as a 'maulana' and an occult practitioner.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us