<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a 'maulana' in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were found inside a locked car near the Peeragarhi flyover, marking the first arrest in the case, an officer said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Kamaruddin, described by police as a 'maulana' and an occult practitioner, has been booked for murder, he said.</p><p>Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi, aged 76, 47, and 40, were found dead inside a stationary car on Sunday afternoon, with Randhir in the driver's seat and the other two seated in the rear.</p>.<p>The police said Kamaruddin had been in contact with the three for about a year and was seen in CCTV footage sitting in the front passenger seat of the car earlier that day.</p>.<p>He is being interrogated to ascertain the sequence of events and the motive behind the deaths, the officer said.</p>