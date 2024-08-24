Delhi mayor orders inquiry into newborn's death at MCD hospital

The incident came to the fore after several social media users claimed that on Thursday, there was a power outage for some time at the Kasturba Hospital during which two newborns were allegedly delivered under torchlight. One of the newborns died during this time, they added.

Denying the allegations of deliveries taking place under torchlight, the MCD said, "Power backup was available at the OT of the hospital. A total of three deliveries took place in Kasturba Hospital, out of which two deliveries took place in daylight and one in the evening, by then the power supply in the hospital had been restored. The corporation denies the fact that deliveries took place under torchlight."

On the child's death, the civic body said, "After delivery, the infant was not breathing, so he was kept on a ventilator in the NICU and his parents were being informed about his health condition." "The power backup of the ventilators of the NICU was working continuously. After being on the ventilator for five days, the child unfortunately died due to his illness," it added.