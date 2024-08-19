Delhi Medical Association seeks to be made party in Supreme Court's suo motu RG Kar case

The Delhi Medical Association's (DMA) plea, settled by senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita, has urged the top court that the committee could "comprise of the representatives of the Indian Medical Association; National Medical Commission; secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India; an officer not below the rank of inspector general of police; resident doctors or representatives of the doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; members of civil society and such other person as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and appropriate".