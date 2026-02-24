Menu
Delhi Metro suicide: 45-year-old man dies after jumping in front of train at Uttam Nagar East station

The deceased, identified as Maharaj Singh from Rajasthan, worked as a house painter and had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his niece.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 07:17 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 07:17 IST
