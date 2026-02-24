Delhi Metro suicide: 45-year-old man dies after jumping in front of train at Uttam Nagar East station

<p>New Delhi: A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-metro">Metr</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-metrohttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-metro">o station</a>, police said.</p>.<p>Information was received from the station controller at 10:12 am that a man had jumped onto the tracks at the Metro station.</p>.<p>“The incident took place at 9:50 am when the man climbed down from the platform onto the tracks and was run over by a train,” DCP (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.</p>.<p>The deceased, identified as Maharaj Singh from Rajasthan, worked as a house painter and had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his niece.</p>.Bengaluru businessman dies by suicide after jumping in front of train.<p>Initial inquiry revealed that Singh had been suffering from depression for many years and was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.</p>.<p>He had visited the hospital on Monday, the DCP said.</p>.<p>“Singh is survived by his wife, their 18-year-old daughter, and two sons aged 17 and 20. The body has been shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem,” the officer said.</p>