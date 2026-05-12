Delhi minister Ashish Sood takes e-rickshaw heeding Modi's advice to shun fuel-driven cars

<p>New Delhi: In the wake of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> urging citizens to rely on public transport amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday travelled by Delhi Metro and later took an e-rickshaw for a school interaction visit in east Delhi.</p>.<p>Sood was seen interacting with commuters during his metro journey and later boarding an e-rickshaw after getting stuck in traffic.</p>.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the country’s largest expressway ‘Ganga Expressway’.<p>The minister's visit was part of an interaction programme with heads of schools at CM Shri School in Surajmal Vihar.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad on Sunday, Modi had urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and make greater use of public transport systems.</p>.PM Modi's appeal on fuel savings an admission of failure, will rattle markets: Akhilesh Yadav.<p>He suggested increased use of metro rail services in cities, carpooling, electric vehicles, railway parcel services and work-from-home arrangements to help conserve foreign exchange amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia. </p>