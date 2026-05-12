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Delhi minister Ashish Sood takes e-rickshaw heeding Modi's advice to shun fuel-driven cars

Sood was seen interacting with commuters during his metro journey and later boarding an e-rickshaw after getting stuck in traffic.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsDelhiNarendra Modifuel

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