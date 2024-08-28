Delhi minister highlights 30% shortage of doctors at many hospitals, criticises LG for inaction

Sharing details about the dengue cases reported this year at the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, said, "Every year during the monsoon season, we see a rise in dengue cases due to waterlogging. Like last year, we are treating both children and adults with fever and low platelet count. As of now, we have 60 patients, but fortunately, none of them have severe complications." He emphasised the importance of protecting oneself from mosquito bites, especially for children who are more vulnerable as they often play outside.