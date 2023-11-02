Delhi minister R K Anand latest on list of senior AAP leaders under scanner of central probe agencies

Manish Sisodia

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the excise policy 'scam'. After he was made an accused in the case, the CBI conducted searches at his official residence, his village and looked into his bank lockers. The CBI case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22 of the AAP government, which was subsequently scrapped.