Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi minor's murder solved after 21 years; couple held after 15-day Bihar camp

Their crime - they had allegedly killed a 14-year-old girl in Delhi's Nangloi in 2004 and had been evading arrest since then.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurderBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us