Delhi on alert: Intel warns of temple attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba near Red Fort area

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>has been issued an intelligence alert after inputs warned of a possible terror attack near the Red Fort, according to an <em>ANI </em>report citing sources. </p><p>Months after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Red%20Fort%20blast">blast </a>in the same region, inputs were received for a possible plan of a blast in a temple in the Chandni Chowk area.</p><p>The <em>ANI </em>report citing sources said key religious places, including areas around the Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk, remain on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).</p>.Red Fort blast: Delhi Court grants NIA 45 more days to conclude investigation.<p>According to the inputs, the terror outfit could be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack and that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a potential target.</p><p>It has been indicated that the outfit is allegedly seeking revenge for the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, and may be planning a major strike in India.</p><p>"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," Intelligence sources told <em>ANI</em>.</p>.Think about 'geographical restriction': Delhi High Court to NIA on jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea.<p>Other prominent temples in the country are also possibly under the radar of Lashkar-e-Taiba. </p><p>The fresh threat comes after a car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025, killing 12 people. </p><p>The blast was caused by a car loaded with explosives new Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. It triggered fires in multiple nearby vehicles.</p><p>A special NIA court granted on February 13 an additional 45 days to conclude the investigation in the case.</p><p>Meanwhile, the NIA court has extended the judicial custody of seven arrested accused till March 13. </p>