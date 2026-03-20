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Delhi on high alert ahead of Eid; heavy security in Dwarka amid Uttam Nagar tension

The Tarun murder case had led to protests by some groups, during which two vehicles linked to the accused were set on fire.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsDelhiEidmurderDwarkaEid-ul-FitrHigh alert

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