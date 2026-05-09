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Delhi on high alert over possible terror threat, security upped across key locations

Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsDelhisecurityterrorthreatHigh alert

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