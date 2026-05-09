Delhi on high alert over possible terror threat, security upped across key locations

<p>New Delhi: The national capital is on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/high-alert">high alert</a> following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. This prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday.</p>.<p>A source said security has been increased at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)</a> headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading and intensified vehicle checks.</p>.<p>According to sources, agencies have received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.</p>.<p>Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.</p>.Delhi terror threat: Security heightened near key religious, heritage sites .<p>Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert.</p>.<p>"Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones," said the source.</p>.<p>Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.</p>.<p>The source said all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paramilitary-forces">paramilitary forces</a>.</p>.<p>Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.</p>