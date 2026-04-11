Delhi Police arrest 22-year-old from Odisha for alleged links with terror outfit

<p>Bhubaneswar: Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhubaneswar for suspected links with a terror outfit, an official statement said on Saturday.</p><p>The accused, identified as Sheikh Imran, a resident of Unit-6 area in Ganga Nagar locality, was arrested by a joint team of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha/40-cops-injured-in-clash-with-tribals-over-construction-of-road-to-bauxite-mine-in-odisha-3958966">Odisha </a>and Delhi Police on Friday for his alleged connection with anti-national activities, it said.</p><p>Imran came under the police scanner after a special cell of the Delhi Police picked up some youths in the national capital a week ago and scrutinised their social media posts, the statement said.</p><p>On the basis of interrogation of the youths and analysis of their social media posts, an Odisha link was found, and Sheikh Imran was apprehended, it said.</p>.2 inter-state arms smugglers held in Uttarakhand for supplying weapons to terror group.<p>During further interrogation, it was found that Imran, an unemployed youth, was an active member of the radical group, it said.</p><p>Imran had come in contact with a closed group on social media, where radical religious content detrimental to national security was being shared, the statement said.</p><p>He was produced before the Bhubaneswar Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court and taken on a transit remand to the national capital.</p><p>A mobile phone, a laptop and other materials were seized from Imran's possession.</p>