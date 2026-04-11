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Delhi Police arrest 22-year-old from Odisha for alleged links with terror outfit

The accused, identified as Sheikh Imran, was arrested by a joint team of Odisha and Delhi Police for his alleged connection with anti-national activities, it said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsOdishaDelhiTerrorism

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