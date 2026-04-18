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Delhi police arrest 4 terror suspects planning IED attack using toy car

Two of the accused were in the process of assembling a remote-controlled toy car fitted with an IED to target crowded places.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:31 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsOdishaDelhiMaharashtraTerror attackBiharIED

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