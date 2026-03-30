<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi police</a> have arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country.</p><p>The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation in V V Puram police station limits on Friday following a joint operation by the Delhi police and local police teams. He was produced him before a magistrate on Saturday.</p><p>The arrest follows a recent spate of bomb threat messages sent to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a>, Assembly and several educational and government institutions.</p>.<p>Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother in Mysuru. </p><p>"Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms," a senior officer said, according to a <em>PTI</em> report.</p><p>According to the report, multiple FIRs had been registered in different states following the threats, police said. </p>