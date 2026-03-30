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Delhi police arrest Mysuru man for sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, govt offices

The arrest follows a recent spate of bomb threat messages sent to the Delhi High Court, Assembly and several educational and government institutions.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsDelhiCrimeMysuruBomb hoax

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