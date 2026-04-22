Delhi Police arrests accused in rape, murder case of IRS officer's daughter

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended the accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/irs-officers-daughter-found-murdered-in-southeast-delhis-amar-colony-3976645">rape and murder case</a> of a 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"We have apprehended the accused. Further details about the incident will be shared," a senior police officer said.</p>.Eight men held for gang-rape and blackmail of teenage girl since 2023.<p>The woman was allegedly raped and murdered at her residence by their former househelp in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, hours after he sexually assaulted another woman in Rajasthan's Alwar.</p>.<p>According to police, the woman was found murdered in a room of the house by her family members when they returned from the gym.</p>.Hubballi: Gym trainer thrashed for alleged rape, 'love jihad'; cops launch probe after families trade charges.<p>Preliminary inquiry suggests the woman, who was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, was allegedly sexually assaulted before being strangled to death using a mobile phone charger cable, police said. </p>