Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police arrests Chinese national for cyber fraud, unearth Rs 100 crore trading scam

The passport and visa of the accused were seized at the time of arrest by the Andhra Police. When the Delhi Police arrested him, Fang had no valid visa
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 14:07 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi Police

Follow us on :

Follow Us