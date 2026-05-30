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9 with links to Pakistan's ISI, Mumbai underworld network arrested, were planning attacks in Delhi

Officials said that the Delhi Police is also probing possible cross-border linkages, funding channels and the role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the module.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:24 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 09:24 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceTerror attackISIunderworld

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