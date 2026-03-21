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Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter, arms supplier linked to Kapil Sangwan gang

At his instance, police arrested the gang's alleged weapons supplier, Badar Islam (32), from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession, the officer said.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:44 IST
DelhiCrime

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