<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-crime">Delhi Police </a>has arrested a sharpshooter and an arms supplier linked to the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, and seized two country-made pistols and five live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The main accused, Sumit Punia (25), a resident of Mahendergarh in Haryana, was arrested in Dwarka with a country-made semi-automatic pistol and five live rounds, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>During interrogation, police found that Sumit was absconding in a 2021 encounter case registered by the Special Cell, and had links with the Nandu gang, where he allegedly worked as a sharpshooter.</p>.<p>At his instance, police arrested the gang's alleged weapons supplier, Badar Islam (32), from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession, the officer said.</p>.Police arrest two shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in north Delhi.<p>Police said the accused were part of a network supplying illegal firearms to members of the gang, which were used to threaten victims who resisted extortion.</p>.<p>According to investigators, Sumit, who joined the gang around 2020-21, was known to gangster Kapil Sangwan since childhood, as they belonged to neighbouring villages.</p>.<p>Earlier arrested in an arms case in Haryana, Sumit was involved in multiple criminal cases lodged in Delhi and Haryana.</p>.<p>Badar, who allegedly supplied weapons for quick money, has also been named in several criminal cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, police said.</p>.<p>The duo has been booked under the relevant sections of law, including the Arms Act, at the Crime Branch police station, the officer said. </p>