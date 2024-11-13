Home
Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

Police have also recovered some weapons from them. During the encounter, Mogli was shot at his leg, Delhi police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:29 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:29 IST
