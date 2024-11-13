Delhi Police arrests third shooter in Nangloi, Alipur firing incidents

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> on Wednesday arrested a shooter allegedly involved in the November 4 firing incidents in Nangloi and Alipur areas, police said.</p><p>Ramniwas alias Mowgli was held near the Shahbad Dairy area following a brief exchange of fire in which he sustained a gunshot injury on his leg. He is among the three people who opened fire outside a showroom and an office in Nangloi and Alipur as part of an extortion bid.</p><p>"He (Ramniwas) is undergoing treatment at a hospital," a police officer said, adding, a motorcycle that he was riding and two firearms had been seized from him.</p>.Delhi police bust syndicate providing fake Indian identity documents to Nepalese nationals.<p>Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Khera Canal. As Ramniwas approached on a motorcycle, the police team tried to stop him by blocking the road. The accused tried to escape but lost control of the motorcycle, police said.</p><p>"He opened fire at the police and the police team retaliated. One of the bullets hit him in his left leg. He was overpowered and taken to hospital," A resident of Khera Khurd village in Delhi, Ramniwas is facing 10 criminal cases, including opening fire in Nangloi and Alipur areas. Both incidents were reported within three hours.</p><p>Ramniwas and the other two accused had opened fire as a part of their extortion scheme. They also left a note at the Nangloi showroom with the names of gangsters Jatinder Mann alias Gogi and Kuldeep Fajje written on it.</p><p>A CCTV camera footage of the incident also surfaced where three men with their faces covered and riding a two-wheeler could be seen entering the showroom in Nangloi and firing in the air.</p><p>His two other associates -- Akash Rathore and a juvenile -- were apprehended by the Crime Branch on November 6.</p>