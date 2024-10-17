Home
Delhi Police arrests three with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore

Police recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore from their possession, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 13:21 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 13:21 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

