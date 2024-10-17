Delhi Police arrests three with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested three men and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug suppliers, officials on Thursday said.</p><p>Police recovered 625 grams of heroin and five 5 kg of cannabis, worth Rs 2.52 crore from their possession, they said.</p><p>On September 30, police arrested Devender, who was allegedly involved in smuggling. Total 625 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.</p>.Over 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in Delhi, second big haul in a week.<p>"On his instance, two more accused - identified as Ajay was arrested on October 2 and Gopal on October 4. Police recovered 5 kg of cannabis from their possession," said the officer. </p>